John Gary Wigglesworth
West Chester - John Gary Wigglesworth passed on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Patricia Wigglesworth; loving stepfather of Monica (Jay) Bell nee Brooks, the late Michael (Johanna Oliver) Brooks, Matthew (Mandy) Brooks; grandfather of Derek Brooks, Molly Bell, Lillie Brooks, Paige and Kenny Morris; great grandfather to Maya Morris. Retired 38 year employee of Cincinnati Bell. Visitation at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246 on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10:30 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org