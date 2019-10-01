|
John Geise, Sr.
Edgewood - John Thomas (Tom) Geise, Sr. Passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 86. John was the beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Deters Geise. Tom is survived by his children, Robert T. Geise, Teresa M. (Casey) Cooper, John T. Geise, Jr. and Janine M. (Ryan Hardesty) Geise; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister in-law, Jim Deters and Dorothy Deters, and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, the late George E. and Elsie Meyer Geise; late brothers and sisters, Ella Broughton, Martha Winterhalter, Dorothy Geise, G. Edward Geise, Jr., Margaret Goetz, Carl (Jeanette) Geise, Mary Ruth Hamann, Virginia Geise, Florence Geise, Helen Geise, Bill Geise, Sr., Jerry (Janice) Geise and Dan Geise. Visitation Wednesday, October 2nd from 5:00 pm until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 6:30 pm at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Entombment at St. Mary Mausoleum. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Notre Dame in Park Hills, KY or, Mary Rose Mission. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019