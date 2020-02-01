|
|
John H. Finn, III
Cincinnati - John H. Finn, III died at the age of 82, January 30, 2020 with his family by his side. John is survived by his wife, Anne B. (nee Bumiller), his son Michael, daughter Mary Beth (Dan) Losch; his grandchildren Sabrina Finn and Rachel Losch; his brother Charlie (Penny) Finn; nieces, nephews and cousins. John is preceded in death by his sons John C. and Patrick J. Finn, his parents, John H. and Carroll R. Finn, and his sister, Cathy F. Macejko. Graduate of St. Xavier High School (1955), Xavier University (1959) and went to work for W.D. Gradison & Co. as a stock broker and became a partner in January 1969. In May 1975, he started his own firm, John Finn & Co. as the first discount broker in Cincinnati. After 50 years in the business, he retired from Baird in April, 2010. John had a passion for all sports throughout his life. He played football in high school and enjoyed coaching his sons in middle school. His other passion was playing golf. Outside of sports, John enjoyed spending time reading, traveling the world (over 70 countries) with Anne, and most importantly the time on vacation with family. He was an active participate in professional and community organizations: he was President of the Stock & Bond Club, 1966; President of Hyde Park Country Club, 1984; and was involved with many charities. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, February 5, 10:00 AM at Our Lord Christ the King Church, 3223 Linwood Ave. Visitation in church from 9:00 AM until time of Mass. Memorials may be directed to the Barrett Cancer Foundation. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020