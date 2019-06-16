|
Rev. John H. "Jack" Kroger
Bellevue - Rev. John H. "Jack" Kroger died Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Villa Hills, KY. Father Kroger grew up in Ft. Thomas, attending elementary School at St. Thomas Parish. He attended high school at Covington Latin School, and went on to receive Degrees in Philosophy and Theology from St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. Father Kroger also received a Master's Degree in Library Science from the University of Michigan. Father was ordained a priest on May 28, 1955 by the Most Reverend William T. Mulloy, DD, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington, KY. In 1955 Father John served at St. Stephen Church in Newport and he was a member of the faculty at Covington Latin School. Father served as an assistant at many other area churches. While serving at St. Pius X Church, he was also the Librarian and a faculty member at St. Pius Seminary. He served as an associate at St. Thomas Parish, his home parish, prior to becoming Pastor at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Hebron, KY and then Pastor at St. Anthony Church in Bellevue, KY. While there, he served as a Chaplain at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Father's passions included his family with whom he spent most Sunday dinners, holidays and special occasions. He loved playing cards with his friends, working large puzzles, traveling, cooking and playing golf, making a hole-in- one at 82 years of age. Father Kroger was very community oriented; for many years, he had the invocation before the Annual Bellevue/Dayton Memorial Day Parade and then walked the entire parade route with the other pastors from the Inner Faith Council. Father was awarded the Pastoral Care of the Year Award from St. Elizabeth Medical Center. Father Kroger is survived by his sisters, Marilyn (Robert) Adick and Elaine (William) Rauckhorst, as well as his six beloved nieces and many grand nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Cathedral Basilica in Covington, KY with Vesper Services at 7 pm. Visitation will also be from 10-11 AM Tuesday June 18, at the Cathedral, prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorial are suggested to the Priests Retirement Fund, 1125 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011 or the . Online condolences may be made to Dobbling, Muehlekamp & Erschell, serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 16, 2019