John Henry Statt
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Joanne Statt. Loving father of Eric, Greg (Vicki), Jason (Kaila), Emily, Nick and Tom. Grandfather of Stacey, William, Jane, Peter and Grayson. Brother of Marie (Dick) Jones, Joe (Kathy), Chris (Trish), Mark (Diane), Andy (Beth), Paul (Mary Lou) and Mike (Sharon). John was a proud Vietnam Veteran, supporter of his country and law enforcement. He was always willing to share his love of adventure, fishing, hunting, gunsmithing, aviation and music. John passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 68. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 20 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 from 5- 7 PM, followed by Mass of Christin Burial at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45231 on Friday, August 21 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Bartholomew Music Ministry, 9375 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45231. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com