1/1
John Henry Statt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Henry Statt

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Joanne Statt. Loving father of Eric, Greg (Vicki), Jason (Kaila), Emily, Nick and Tom. Grandfather of Stacey, William, Jane, Peter and Grayson. Brother of Marie (Dick) Jones, Joe (Kathy), Chris (Trish), Mark (Diane), Andy (Beth), Paul (Mary Lou) and Mike (Sharon). John was a proud Vietnam Veteran, supporter of his country and law enforcement. He was always willing to share his love of adventure, fishing, hunting, gunsmithing, aviation and music. John passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the age of 68. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 20 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 from 5- 7 PM, followed by Mass of Christin Burial at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45231 on Friday, August 21 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Bartholomew Music Ministry, 9375 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH, 45231. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved