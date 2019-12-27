Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Highfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Highfield

Add a Memory
John "Jack" Highfield Obituary
John "Jack" Highfield

Milford - John "Jack" C. Highfield, 83, died on Dec. 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife Peg Highfield, his son John W. Highfield, daughter Emily A. Berchem (Timothy), six grandchildren, one great-grandson, his siblings Robert (Linda), Mary (Philip) Grover, Richard and Edward (late Helen) Highfield, also survived by many nieces and nephews and sister in law Jeanne (late Marvin) Wisecup and family. Jack and his wife Peg owned the Milford Hardware store from 1974 until they retired in 1998.Family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Friday January 3rd from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4th at Milford First United Methodist Church beginning at 10 AM. Burial will be held at Washington Cemetery in Washington Court House on Monday, January 6th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers his family requests memorials to or Milford 1st United Methodist Church, 541 Main St. Milford, 45150 www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -