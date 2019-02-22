|
John Hirons
Mt. Orab - John Lowell Hirons, age 93 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his residence. He was the owner, inventor, president and founder of Hirons Memorials Work, Inc., a United States WWII Army veteran, a member of the Mt. Orab Lions Club, the Order of the Eastern Star, Wilson Sroufe VFW Post # 9772 and a Past Master of the New Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM #435.
Mr. Hirons is survived by his wife of 72 years, Velma Jane (Long) Hirons; son - Ron (Jane) Hirons; daughter - Ronda (Ed) Smith; four grandchildren - Trevor (Sonja) Smith, Taryn (Brian) Carter, Natalie (Jimmy) Spencer and Kurt (Jessica) Hirons; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. - 2:00 P.M. Sunday. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Orab Lions Club, Wilson Sroufe VFW Post # 9772 or to the New Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM #435.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019