Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Gardens
2145 Compton Road
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Gardens
2145 Compton Road
View Map
John Hoff Jr. Obituary
John Hoff Jr.

Hamilton - John Hoff, Jr., beloved husband of 69 years to Betty (nee Kennedy) Hoff. Devoted father of Debbie (Jim) Bader. Loving grandfather of Allen (Dawn) Bader and Greg Bader. Great grandfather of Gage, Connor and Carter Bader. John passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 91. He had served in the United States Navy on the USS Carpellotti during the Korean War. Visitation at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Road on Monday (June 3) from 11am until time of funeral service at 12pm (noon). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 1, 2019
