John Hugenberg



Port St. Lucie - John (Jack) Hugenberg, beloved husband of Concetta (Connie) Hugenberg nee Vitagliano. Wonderful father of Steve(Janet), Greg(Mary Jane), Chris(Amy) and Tim(Tara) Hugenberg. Grandfather of, Dan, Lindsey, Kyle, Elizabeth, Chris John, Tyler, Jennifer, Eric, Austin, Emily, Halie, Jack, Ryan and Megan Hugenberg. Great Grandfather of Jackie and Isla Hugenberg. Son of the late Mary and John Hugenberg. Brother of Jody Penrod, Dick and Don Hugenberg. Passed away peacefully on July 6th 2020. Jack was born in Roanoke, VA on November 11th 1933. Graduate of Purcell High School and Xavier University. Jack was a long time resident of Montgomery, OH. He moved to Port St. Lucie, FL in 1988 and was an avid golfer and a member of the Legacy Golf and Tennis Club.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Bernadette Church, 350 NW California Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986; Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 NW Dunn Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34981; or Good Shepherd Church 8815 E. Kemper Road Montgomery, OH 45249.



Memorial Services to be Announced.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store