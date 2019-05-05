|
John J. Makstaller
Colerain Township - John Joseph Makstaller. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Ann (nee Schiering) Makstaller. Loving father of John J. (Rhonda) and Joseph M. (Jennifer) Makstaller; much loved grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 8. Devoted brother in law of Linda Schiering. Passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Age 82 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Saturday, May 11 from 11 AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon. Memorials may be directed to Queen City Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at
neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019