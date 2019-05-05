Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Makstaller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Makstaller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. Makstaller Obituary
John J. Makstaller

Colerain Township - John Joseph Makstaller. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Ann (nee Schiering) Makstaller. Loving father of John J. (Rhonda) and Joseph M. (Jennifer) Makstaller; much loved grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 8. Devoted brother in law of Linda Schiering. Passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Age 82 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Saturday, May 11 from 11 AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon. Memorials may be directed to Queen City Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at

neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now