John J. Pflanzer
John J. Pflanzer

Beloved husband of 58 years to Viola M. Pflanzer (nee Benkert), loving father of Mary and the late Steven, Karen and Vernal Marie Pflanzer, dear brother of Anthony (Dawn Lewis), uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Friends may call at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike, Monday, November 23rd from 9:30AM until 10:30AM. Funeral mass will follow at 11AM at Our Lady of Victory Church. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.vittstermeranderson.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
