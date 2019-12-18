|
|
John J. Richmond
John J. Richmond entered eternal life on Sunday December 15, 2019. He was born into earthly life on March 19, 1941. He leaves behind his loving wife of 35 years, Cindy (nee Kroger) Richmond, a sister Nancy Koeninger, many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents John and Kathryn, brother-in-law Richard, nephew Jonathon, and his parents-in-law Albert and Ann Kroger. John was a power house engineer for Ford, General Electric and many other employers. He was always very fond of animals and rescued many homeless and abused cats, dogs, and other species. Always generous and kind, John never knew a stranger. He was awarded the Union Twp., Clermont Leader Award in 2018. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jerome Church, 131 Rohde St. Cincinnati, OH 45230 on Monday, Dec. 23, at 11 AM. John donated his body to University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations to the animal shelter of your choice. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019