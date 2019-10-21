|
|
John J. Ripak
John J. Ripak, age 81, passed away surrounded by his family on October 19, 2019. He is survived by his beloved Helen (Wolf) Ripak, was the loving father to John (Cindy) Ripak, proud grandpa of Isabelle Ripak, and dear cousin of Audrey Moore and Brian Moore. Mr. Ripak was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Ripak. He was a graduate of St. Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark, NJ and The New Jersey Institute of Technology. He retired from American Electric Power Service Corporation in Columbus, OH. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM at Craver Riggs Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Main St., Milford, OH 45150. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Benedict's Prep at sbp.org/giving. Please share memories at craver-riggs.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019