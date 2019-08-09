Services
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
3804 Eastern Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Liberty Twp. - HEENAN, John "Jack" Beloved husband of the late Susan M (nee Brown) Heenan for 53 years. Devoted father of Ann (Kevin) Luginbill, Molly (Phil) Totten, Julie, Scott (Nicole), Brent (April) and Ryan (Gretchen) Heenan, Emily (Barney) Blank and the late Meg Wallace. Cherished grandfather "Pop" of 30. Dear brother of Mary Ellen (the late Hal) Tompkins, Dennis "Dog" (Mary) Heenan, Tim (Anna) Heenan, and the late Ed (surviving Pam) Heenan. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Jack passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, at home on August 7, 2019 at the age of 80. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 3PM until 6PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, Aug. 12 at 11AM at St. Stephen Church, 3804 Eastern Ave., Cinti, OH 45226. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 9, 2019
Download Now