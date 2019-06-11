Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
West Harrison - John J. "Jack" Jennings Sr., 76, June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Lois Jennings (nee Fliehman), devoted father of Laurie Pruitt (Jim), Lynn Smith (Steve), John Jennings Jr. (Amanda) & Lisa Ferraris (Garry), loving grandfather of Mackenzie, Leigha, Gregory, Andrew, Jack, Katelyn, Claire, Jaden, Alec & Evan, beloved son of the late Hazel (nee Ottaway) & John R. Jennings, beloved brother of Richard Jennings (Joyce), Bev Holbrock (the late Harry) & the late Nancy Gaynor (Jim). Jack was a member of Local #8 & Elder High School Class of 1961. Visitation Thurs., June 13, 4-7 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002 where the services will be held Fri., June 14, at 11 AM. Memorials, if so desired to Elder High School, c/o the funeral home. dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 11, 2019
