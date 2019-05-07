Services
Sauls Funeral Home
90 Simmonsville Road
Bluffton, SC 29910
(843)815-5535
John Joseph Hager


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
John Joseph Hager

Bluffton, SC - John Joseph Hager age 68 of Bluffton and formerly of Loveland, OH passed away on May 1, 2019 at Hilton Head Hospital, Hilton Head Island, SC after a long illness.

John was born in Dayton, OH on July 14, 1950 to the late Fred Hager and Thelma Knuefner Hager.

John graduated from Ohio University where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He was the owner of Window Fashion Designs in Cincinnati and a member of the Sycamore Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed life and was a friend to many people in all walks of life.

John is survived by his wife, Debra Stoll Hager of Bluffton; his son, Jeffrey Stuart Hager (Sara J.) of Columbus, OH and his daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Hager of Cincinnati, OH; and aunt, Ruth Knuefner of Dayton, OH.

Services will be held in Cincinnati and are to be announced by the family at a later date.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 7, 2019
