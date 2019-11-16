Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Visitation
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
Oak Hill Cemetery
John K. Brady Obituary
John K. Brady

Cincinnati - John Kevin Brady, age 86, a resident of Cincinnati, passed away on November 13, 2019.

John is survived by his children, Sheila Brady (Mike Komer), Tracy Brady, Patrice Brady, Kevin Brady, Meg Brady, Kelly Brady, Kate Baca (Eric); 9 grandchildren; brothers, Chuck Brady (Annette) and Dick Brady (Rosemary); a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Catherine Brady; former spouse, Sheila Marie Brady.

Visiting hour will take place at Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County (11285 Princeton Pike) on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with his family by visiting www.springgrove.org. Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike in Springdale.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
