John K. Brady
Cincinnati - John Kevin Brady, age 86, a resident of Cincinnati, passed away on November 13, 2019.
John is survived by his children, Sheila Brady (Mike Komer), Tracy Brady, Patrice Brady, Kevin Brady, Meg Brady, Kelly Brady, Kate Baca (Eric); 9 grandchildren; brothers, Chuck Brady (Annette) and Dick Brady (Rosemary); a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Catherine Brady; former spouse, Sheila Marie Brady.
Visiting hour will take place at Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County (11285 Princeton Pike) on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with his family by visiting www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019