John K. Callahan
Cincinnati - John Kevin Callahan, age 56, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born June 7, 1964 in Cincinnati to Donald Neal and Genora (nee Reiman) Callahan. John graduated from Deer Park High School in 1982. John will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 33 years, Nancy E. Callahan (nee Schnelle). He is also survived by his daughter, Sydney Callahan (fiancé, Jared Bedel); mother, Genora Callahan; brothers, Thomas and Steven Callahan (wife, Sandra); sister, Jennifer Callahan Watson (husband, Dennis); k9 companion, Sadie; along with dear relatives and friends. No public services will be planned at this time. A Spring 2021 Celebration of Life will be planned and details will be posted on John's Facebook page. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home is honored to assist with John's arrangements. Memorial contributions are suggested to National Kidney Foundation, Service Greater Cincinnati, www.kidney.org, or to LifeCenter Organ and Tissue Donation, www.lifepassiton.org, Online condolences may be shared at www.mrfh.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
