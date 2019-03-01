John Kleymeyer



Villa Hills - Villa Hills, KY - John (Jack) Edward Kleymeyer, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Upon graduating Beechwood High School served in the US Army



as a Technical Sargent in the Air Defense Artillery and is a veteran of the Korean War era. He attended Villa Madonna/Thomas More University receiving a BA, Xavier University receiving an MBA and the University of Cincinnati receiving an MCP. Working for Fred Shillito, he developed one of the company's first loss prevention programs. At the Northern Kentucky Area Planning Commission (NKAPC) he researched and co-authored one of the region's earliest economic impact studies. Jack ultimately found his calling teaching planning at the University of Cincinnati. He retired after 37 as Professor Emeritus. He was recognized by hundreds of city managers, planners and economic developers having learned under his instruction and experience. Jack loved mentoring students and helping them find their passion. After retiring, Jack returned to the NKAPC and later as the zoning administrator for Lakeside Park, KY. At a retirement party, he was affectionately referred to as the "Dean of Planning in Northern Kentucky". Jack's true love was community service and family. He volunteered well into his eighties at the US Coast Guard Auxiliary and as a host at the USO Military Hospitality Suite at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. He taught boat safety courses and participated in water patrols for Paddlefest and WEBN Labor Day fireworks. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Edna Kleymeyer and his sister, Ruth Norrine Kleymeyer. Jack treasured family gatherings for holidays, swim parties or a spirted game of Euchre. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Suzie Murtland Kleymeyer, and five children; Christopher Kleymeyer (Katy), Ted (Sharon) Lisa Dietz (Chuck), Matt (Beth), and Kurt (Johnna). He is also survived by ten grandchildren, and one great-grandson. He was a devout Catholic and a long-time parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Thomas More University or the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 0820501, (c/o Brian Ostheimer, Finance Director, 2958 Douglas Terrace, Cincinnati, OH 45212). Visitation will be Monday, March 4 from 9 am until 10 am at St. John Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 am. Burial St. John Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright is serving the family. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary