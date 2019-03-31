Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 941-1940
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
John Klosterman

Cincinnati - Passed away on March 26, 2019. Age 69. Dear brother of Mary Ann Rose. Uncle to Robert Rose. Preceded in death by his brothers: Robert Charles Klosterman and James William Klosterman. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 10:30 until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 PM at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 138 Monitor Ave., Sayler Park, OH 45233. Donations to be made to the Cincinnati Fire Museum through funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
