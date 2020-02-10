Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH 45015
513-863-7077
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kuhr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Buddy" Kuhr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Buddy" Kuhr Obituary
John "Buddy" Kuhr

Fairfield - John "Buddy" Kuhr. Beloved husband of Linda Meyer Kuhr for 20 years. Loving father of Shawn (Mary Frances) McGraw, Molly (Jordan) Beane, Melanie, Donald, and Marian. Cherished grandfather of Courtney, Chandler, and Caitlyn McGraw. Dear brother of the late Billy (Joyce) Kuhr, the late Richard (Karen) Kuhr, Robert (Sherry) Kuhr, and Barb (Roger) Flowers. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. John passed away on February 8, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Vietnam War Veteran. Member of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 627. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14th from 5 to 8 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
Download Now