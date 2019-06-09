|
John L. Noelcke
Cincinnati - John L. Noelcke, born April 14, 1953, passed away on May 30, 2019, at the age of 66. He was the beloved husband of Susan E. Noelcke and devoted father of Christopher (Sarah) Noelcke, Elizabeth (Spencer) Swayne, and Jeffrey (Shauna) Noelcke. John was a loving grandfather of Annabelle, Ethan, and Jacob Noelcke; Darby Swayne; and Camden and Olivia Noelcke. He is survived by his two siblings, Richard (Lynn) Noelcke and Jane (Michael) Summey.
John grew up in Wyoming, Ohio and graduated from Miami University, where he was a founding member and president of the Ohio Lambda Chapter of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. John was an Executive Vice President of PNC Bank (formerly Central Trust), where he spent his entire 44-year career. He was an active member of the former Mt. Airy United Methodist Church. John served on the boards of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, the Mission Foundation of the Ohio River Valley District of the United Methodist Church, and the Emmanuel Community Center. He was also a campaign volunteer for the United Way of Greater Cincinnati.
A memorial service will be held in John's honor at the Cincinnati Woman's Club, located at 330 Lafayette Avenue, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Donations may be made in John's name to the Cincinnati Freestore Foodbank (https://freestorefoodbank.org/).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 9, 2019