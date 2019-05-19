|
|
John M. Watson
Cincinnati - Beloved husband for 49 years of Lois A. Watson (nee Gerrein). Son of the late John W. and Clara Watson. Graduate of the University of Cincinnati Evening College. John passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at age 81. Visitation at Fleming Rd. United Church of Christ, 691 Fleming Rd., Springfield Twp., 45231, Tuesday, May 21, from 10:30 a.m. until funeral service at 12 noon to be followed by graveside service at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Fleming Rd. United Church of Christ. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 19, 2019