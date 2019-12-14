Services
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Deer Park, OH
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Deer Park, OH
Cincinnati - John McIntosh, 72, died Dec. 11. Dear husband of Paula Geers McIntosh, proud father of Alex McIntosh. Survivors include brothers-in-law Mark (Anne), Dan (MaLissa) and Andrew Geers; sisters-in-law Alice Geers and Connie Nicolas; and Jim and Ann Heider, members of his extended family. Also survived by 13 nieces and nephews in the U.S. and his native Scotland. John was an educator for most of his professional life, and also worked for Anthem Prescription Management. He was a respected high school and youth soccer coach. Memorial Mass will take place Friday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Deer Park, with visitation at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the ALS Association, Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Columbus, OH 43220 or webcsoh.alsa.org. Condolences:

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -