John Meehan
Morrow - John Meehan, 64, of Morrow, died Sep. 18. Born April 14, 1956, in Chillicothe, OH. Beloved husband of Angela (Tallarico); loving father of Lucas Meehan; former spouse and friend of Luke's mother Jennifer VanVliet (Jack) Gordon. Brother of Thomas (Suzanne) Meehan, Debbie (the late Bill) Wilber, Kathy (Ken) Luban. Predeceased by his parents and sister Peggy (Walter) Sambi.
Earned degree in 1981 Ohio University BFA; satisfying career in advertising, marketing, and website designer and SEO consultant.
Love music and art history, and Persian and Himalayan cats. He was a past member of American Mensa, an avid reader and chess player.
Calling hours will be Sept. 22, from 2:30-4:30pm at Haller Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow in Grandview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of Cincinnati
, PO Box 633597
Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597; or online at www.hospiceofcincinnati.org
; www.HallerFuneralHome.com