Services
Gilligan-Siefke-Grueter Funeral Home
3671 Warsaw Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 921-0302
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
in rear of the Motherhouse Chapel at Mount Saint Joseph
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
in the Motherhouse Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for John S.c.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister John Miriam Jones S.c.

Add a Memory
Sister John Miriam Jones S.c. Obituary
Sister John Miriam Jones, S.C.

Mt. Saint Joseph - Sister John Miriam Jones, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, survived by cousins and members of the Sisters of Charity. Departed Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 95. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in rear of the Motherhouse Chapel at Mount Saint Joseph on Tuesday, November 12 from 2 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 3 pm in the Motherhouse Chapel. Burial to follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at:

GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -