John Moss
Lebanon - John H. Moss, 85 years young, passed away July 4, 2019 after a full life. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 8th from 5:00-7:00 PM at Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9th at 1:00PM also at the funeral home. Interment in Deerfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Adventure Cycling Association, 150 E. Pine Street, Missoula, MT 59802. https://www.adventurecycling.org/support-adventure-cycling/donate/.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 7, 2019