John "Paul" Mulcahey
Glendale - Age 36. Passed away July 5, 2019. Devoted father of Elijah & Alexis Mulcahey. Cherished son of Jeff (Karen) Mulcahey and Nancy Black. Dear brother of Amelia Constance Mulcahey. Also survived by other extended family and many friends. Guests are welcome to celebrate Paul's life, at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 2pm until the time of service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Huntington's Disease Society of America-Ohio Valley Chapter, 3537 Epley Ln., Cincinnati, OH. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 10, 2019