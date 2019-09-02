Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
John "Bill" Owen Obituary
John "Bill" Owen

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Charlene (Wuertemburg) Owen. Loving father of Sherry (Dan) Davis, John Owen and Mark (Lindsey) Owen. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Judy (Owen) Scroggins. Sunday, September 1, 2019 age 88 years. Visitation Wednesday, September 4 from 5 pm until time of Blessing services at 6 pm at The Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Disease Assoc, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 2, 2019
