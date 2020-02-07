Resources
John P. LaMacchia, 53 years old, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife and parents at his side in the beginning of October after a long battle with a neurodegenerative disease.

John is survived by his wife Lynne LaMacchia (Hall), his parents, John T. LaMacchia and Elizabeth LaMacchia (Betsy), his siblings Tom LaMacchia (Arlyn), Chuck LaMacchia (Susan), Beth Doscher (Harry) and Mary Zimmerman (James), mother-in-law Elaine Hall, brothers-in-laws, Vince Hall (Leslie) and Wade Hall (Maribeth) ,and his 24 nieces and nephews whom he adored.

John's love of life, infectious laugh and his generous heart will forever be missed by those lucky enough to have known him.

His friends and family gathered to honor a short but well lived life at a Celebration of Life Ceremony at Hyde Park Golf and Country Club.

His family would like to thank family, friends, caregivers and the staff at Marjorie P Lee for the tremendous amount of support that they and John received.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11, 2020
