John P. Marien
Mt. Carmel - John P. Marien beloved husband of Ann Marien (nee Henderson) devoted father of Virginia Ann (Tim) Savage, John Robert (Carmen) Marien, and Kathleen (David) Lamb, dear grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 2. Died Feb. 16, 2020 on his 89th birthday. Residence Mt. Carmel. Service at T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. Feb. 20, at 1 PM. Friends may visit on Thur. from 12 Noon to 1 PM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020