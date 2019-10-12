|
John P. Miller
West Chester - "Pat". Age 83. Passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Loving husband of Linda (nee Tuttle) Miller for 37 years. Brother of the late Robert A. "Mike" Miller. Uncle of Michael Miller and Ashley (John) Scott. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 12noon until time of funeral service at 1pm at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45243 or to a . See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019