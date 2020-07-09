John "Jack" Patrick Casey passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8th at the age of 93. Jack was a true Renaissance man, born in Philadelphia in 1927. He enlisted for WWII at age 17, went on to academia and studied for 12 years including 7 years in the seminary. He became an insurance underwriter and later met and married the love of his life, wife of 51 years, Suzette Cassidy in Boston. They lived near Philadelphia prior to moving to Cincinnati. He loved to travel, read works of theology and philosophy, spend time with family, and have a good bourbon old fashioned. He finished his years at the Ashford Assisted living facility in Mt. Washington in a supportive and loving community. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Suzette, his parents John and Gertrude Casey, and 5 siblings, Marie, Eileen, Isabelle, Tom, and survived by Martin. He was loving father to John Casey Jr., Eileen Rouse (Donnie), and Megan Douglas (Scott). Adored Grandfather to Jonah, Elias, Aiden, Isabelle, and Casey. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 13 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 611 Sycamore St. downtown Cincinnati. Visitation preceding at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.