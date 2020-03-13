|
|
John Patrick Malone
Cincinnati - Malone, John Patrick "Jack", devoted husband of the late Mary Kay (nee Haley) Malone, loving father of Pat (Amy) Malone, Annie (Brian) Planicka, Tommy (Jinah) Malone, J.D. Malone, cherished grandfather of Jack, Sean, Maddie, Ali, Kellen Malone, Haley, Sam, Joey Planicka, dear brother of Nancy Malone, Bill (Emily) Malone, Mike (Joann) Malone, Trish (John) Love, brother in law of James (the late Mary Lou), Thomas and Dennis (Catherine) Haley. Jack was a proud member of Elder Class of 1958, faculty member at Miami University, and retired after 32 years from P&G. Passed away March 12, 2020. No Visitation, A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Noon at St. William Church, 4108 W 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45205. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Elizabeth Foundation (St. Elizabeth Hospice) 1 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020