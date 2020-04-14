|
|
John "Pat" Patrick O'Day
Cincinnati - John "Pat" Patrick O'Day, 83, of Hudson, FL, passed away on April 13, 2020 at in Blue Ash. Pat was an engineer with Cincinnati Milacron for 26 years, and then a manager with Firestone in Covington, KY. Pat was a member of the Newport Elks, the Hudson Elks, and he was an Avid Golfer. Pat was preceded in death by his father, John Morris O'Day, and his mother, Imelda (Kuper) O'Day. Pat is survived by his wife, Donna Sue (Worland) O'Day, his son, Patrick (Andrea) O'Day, his daughters, Peggy (Rick) Merschbach, and Colleen (David) Schultz, and his sister, Peggy Villani. Pat is also survived by his grandchildren, Brad Merschbach, Jim Merschbach, Joe Merschbach, Hannah O'Day, and Ryan O'Day, and his great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Teagan, Mary Luella, and Brooks. Private services will be held at St. Stephen Cemetery. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Pat's life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or Blue Ash 4360 Cooper Road Cincinnati, OH 45242. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020