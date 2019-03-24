|
|
John "Jack" Pechiney
Springdale - Pechiney, John "Jack" Beloved husband for 66 years of Peg (nee Lange) Pechiney. Loving father of Robert (Dawn Marie) Pechiney and John B. (Susan) Pechiney. Cherished grandpa of of Jeffrey (Carina), Elizabeth, Catherine (fiance Brian), Gabrielle, Erik, and Jenna. Passed away February 23rd at the age of 90. A Memorial Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Village Home Health and Hospice c/o Maple Knoll 11100 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019