1/
John "Jack" Peters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Peters

Harrison - beloved husband for 45 years to the late Mary Barbara Peters (nee Hoffmeier). Dear father of Susan (Jerry) Manastyrskyj, John "Jay" (Sue) Peters and Ellen (Dan) Griffin. Cherished grandfather of Marko Manastyrskyj, Michael Manastyrskyj, Jack Peters and Natalie Griffin. Jack passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Age 92. Visitation Sunday, Nov. 22 from 3 pm-5 pm at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home (10385 New Haven Rd., Harrison, OH 45030). Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Nov. 23 at 11 am at St. John the Baptist Church (10010 Carolina Trace Rd, Harrison, OH 45030). Memorial may be made to St. John the Baptist Church and Disabled American Veterans. Neidhardminges.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
(513) 367-4544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved