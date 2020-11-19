John "Jack" Peters
Harrison - beloved husband for 45 years to the late Mary Barbara Peters (nee Hoffmeier). Dear father of Susan (Jerry) Manastyrskyj, John "Jay" (Sue) Peters and Ellen (Dan) Griffin. Cherished grandfather of Marko Manastyrskyj, Michael Manastyrskyj, Jack Peters and Natalie Griffin. Jack passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Age 92. Visitation Sunday, Nov. 22 from 3 pm-5 pm at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home (10385 New Haven Rd., Harrison, OH 45030). Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Nov. 23 at 11 am at St. John the Baptist Church (10010 Carolina Trace Rd, Harrison, OH 45030). Memorial may be made to St. John the Baptist Church and Disabled American Veterans
. Neidhardminges.com