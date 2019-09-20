Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
John R. Ambrose Obituary
John R. Ambrose

Delhi - beloved husband of Dawn Ambrose (nee Brown), loving father of Erin (Adam) Wolf and Ryan (Jennifer) Ambrose, grandfather of Everett, Juliana, Emily and the late Jacob, brother of Andy (Peggy) Seiter, Laura (Danny) Huffman, Patty (Tom) Moehring and Bernice (Wayne) Milner and brother-in-law of Diane (Karen Stamper) Brown, Gale (Dan) Watson, Dan (Lisa) Brown, Scott (Jen) Brown, and Darlene (Jack) Cunningham, many nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. A memorial service will be Monday, September 23rd at the Vitt, Stermer and Anderson Fneral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 9:30AM until time of memorial service at 11AM. Memorials may be made to the , or the Ronald McDonald House. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019
