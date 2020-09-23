John R. Kemme
John R. Kemme, beloved husband of Charlene M. Kemme; dear father of John M. (Jenny) Kemme, William C. Kemme, Catherine M. Kemme, Robert S. Kemme, and Thomas A. (Lea) Kemme; also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 siblings, and many loving nieces and nephews. Friday, September 18, 2020. Age 79. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, Saturday, September 26 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired or to St. Michael Parish. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org