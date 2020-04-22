|
John R. "Big John" Nolte
Colerain - John R. "Big John" Nolte. Beloved husband of the late Alma Supe Nolte for 44 years. Devoted father of Gail (Dale Beck) Nolte. Cherished grandfather of John (Jennifer), Phyllis, and Joel Hafer. Loving great-grandfather of Henry, Lillian, and Abigail Hafer. Also survived by many nieces & nephews and great nieces and nephews. John passed away on April 21, 2020 at the age of 96 years. John served God and his country. He was a Sergeant in the Army Corp of Engineers during WWII. Longtime member of Groesbeck United Methodist Church where he served as Head Usher, Money Counter, Administrative Board and Trustee. He was a member of the Monday morning Men's Bible Study for over 50 years and a member of the church's Prime Timers. John worked for over 40 years at Valley Metal Works in Reading. Services will be private. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to BLOC Ministries (specify donation for "Side by Side" program), 911 W. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45203 or see onebloc.org. Donations to Side by Side go toward supporting the Greater Colerain Community in which John lived for 68 years. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020