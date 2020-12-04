John R. Wachendorf
Cincinnati - of College Hill, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 at the age of 90. He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and The University of Cincinnati with a Civil Engineering degree and MBA. He was the Assistant Director of Economic Development for the City of Cincinnati. John was the beloved husband of 40 years to the late Mel Wachendorf, loving father of Stephen, Anne (Jeff) Lutter, Judith, Mary, Thomas (Sarah), Robert (Greg Terhune), and Susan (Dave) Irion. Also, survived by two grandchildren Jay Lutter and Andrea (John) Pirages, one great-granddaughter Anne Marie Pirages, sister Joanne Martin and fiancé Anna Kieffer. Mass of Christian Burial will be immediate family only at St. Clare Parish in College Hill on December 7th. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Clare Parish, 1443 Cedar Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45224. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
