John "Jack" Regensburger
Cincinnati - John "Jack" Regensburger beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Leigh) Regensburger. Loving father of Billy, Mike, John, Gerry and Dale Regensburger, Diane Maldonado and Kathy Stephens. Step-father of Brian Wildt. Dear brother of Mary Wissing. Also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Passed away August 19, 2019. Age 78 years. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial mass 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Bernard Church Taylor Creek, 7130 Harrison Ave., Cinti., OH 45247. Donations may be made to the church. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019