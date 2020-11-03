1/1
Rev. John René White
1947 - 2020
Rev. John René White

Greenville, OH - Rev. John René White, age 73 of Greenville, Ohio passed away Monday November 2, 2020. He was born July 30, 1947, in Hartford, Connecticut, to John and Marie (Ulmschneider) White. Father White had one sister Theresè, who died at the age of 7 from nephrosis. Also deceased are cousins Joseph Rene Ulmschneider, Helen Ulmschneider and Jeanne Ulmschneider.

To comply with the Covid restrictions A Mass of Christian Burial by Invitation Only will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday November 5, 2020 in the St. Mary's Catholic Church 233 West Third Street, Greenville, Ohio with Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr, Father Christopher Armstrong and Father Stephen Stanbery con-celebrants. The Mass will be Lived Streamed on YouTube at St. Mary's Greenville or by clicking on this link https://youtube.com/channel/UCFraS4HW1ZX3NYByNMNc0Ew

Burial will be held in the St. Mary's Church Cemetery. There will be a Right of Reception held at 2:00 PM Wednesday November 4, 2020 followed by a public visitation until 8:00 PM at the St. Mary's Church of Greenville. Also there will be a Public Memorial Mass scheduled at a later date.

It was the wishes of Father White that Memorial Contributions be given to St. Mary's Parish in Greenville.

Funeral arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
November 3, 2020
His Mass homlies were filled with so many stories about the saints and church history. The school children always listened so attentively to him. He always had a big smile and a cheerful nod as he greeted them before Mass. He will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace. Well done good and faithful servant.
Carolyn Mescher
Acquaintance
