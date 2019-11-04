|
John Rugh
Terrace Park - Rugh, John Franklin, 95, passed November 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Rugh (nee Gibson); Loving father of Nancy Ann (Thomas) Wiggins, Mary Josephine (Stephen) Pfaff and Christopher (Julie) Rugh; Cherished grandfather of 9; Great-grandfather of 12. Brother of Dr. Walter B. Rugh Jr. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Saturday November 9th at St. Andrew Church Milford, Ohio. Burial with Navy Honors to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019