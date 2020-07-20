John "Jack" Ryan
Beloved husband of the late Carole Ryan (nee Patten), loving father of Ken (Beth) Ryan, Karen (Joe) Bass and Dan Ryan, dear grandfather of Kyle, Marc (Emily), Colleen (Ryan), Brad (Morgan), Adam (Kate) and great-grandfather of Blake, Braden and Hudson, dear brother of Sister Ann "Nancy" Ryan O.P. Along with his wife Carole they ran Mr. Mugs Company (Promotional Advertising Company) for more than 25 years. Passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Visitation will be Friday July 24th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 9AM until 10:30AM. Funeral Mass will follow at 11AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Rd. (Masks are required at church) Memorials may be made to Bayley or Hospice of Cincinnati
