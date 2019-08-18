|
|
John Salyers
Cincinnati - Salyers, John. Loving son of the late George and Jeanette Salyers. Dear brother of Janet (Richard) Metz, Georgetta (the late Fred) Mathews, Beverly (Donald) Metz and Yvonne (Dean) Sapp. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the age of 56. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage on Monday from 5-8 PM. Visitation also at Mt. Olive Christian Church, 1974 KY 837, Yosemite, KY 42566 on Tuesday from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM. Burial will be held at Salyers Cemetery. John was former president of International Alliance of Theatre Stage employees. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019