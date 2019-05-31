Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
View Map
Cincinnati - John Rau Sanks, age 84, passed away on May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Hazel Irene Sanks, cherished father of John William Estes and Deborah Taylor, grandfather of Paul Wooldridge, Sarah Taylor, and John William Estes, Jr. dear brother of Julius Sanks. Visitation will be on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 1-2PM with a funeral service at 2PM at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 31, 2019
