Cincinnati - John Rau Sanks, age 84, passed away on May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Hazel Irene Sanks, cherished father of John William Estes and Deborah Taylor, grandfather of Paul Wooldridge, Sarah Taylor, and John William Estes, Jr. dear brother of Julius Sanks. Visitation will be on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 1-2PM with a funeral service at 2PM at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 31, 2019