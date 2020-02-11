|
|
Father John Sebastian Rausch
Glenmary Father John Sebastian Rausch died Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was 75. Father John is survived by sisters, Marian J. McGinity and Melanie V. Cannon, fellow missioners and friends. A native of Philadelphia, PA., Father John was a Glenmary Missioner for 53 years. Reception of the body will take place at 4:30 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1050 W. Kemper Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45240. Visitation will follow, and wake service will begin at 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Matthias Catholic Church. Father John will be interred at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Glenmary Home Missioners, P.O. Box 465618, Cincinnati, OH 45246-5618. To leave a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.NewcomerCincinnati.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020