John Steven Lee
John Steven Lee

It is with great sadness that the family of John Steven Lee announce his passing on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 40 years at Hospice in Blue Ash, Ohio.

John will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his father, Jimmy Lee, and his siblings Bronson Lee, Scott (Rachel) Lee, Tracy Jolley and Michael (Megan) Lee. John is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by his mother, Sandra Lee (nee Stepp).

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, the family plans to have a memorial service at a later time




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
May 28, 2020
I love you all like my own family. If you need anything please let me know. I'm so sorry. I just want to hug everyone of you.
Karen Hobbs
Friend
