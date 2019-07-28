|
John Stevenson
Cincinnati - John Franklin Stevenson passed away Thursday, July 4 at his home, the Deupree Cottages in Hyde Park. John was born on September 21, 1927, in Cincinnati. He attended Plainville High School and University of Cincinnati where he received a BA and MA in Education. He worked as an elementary teacher for 25 years at Kilgour School and spent a year teaching Palestinian refugees at Gerard Institute, Sidon, Lebanon. After retirement he perused his passion for art by becoming a docent for the Taft Museum for more than 15 years where there is a scholarship in his honor. In addition, John was well known as a painter and greatly enjoyed genealogy and reading. He is preceded in death by his parents Kimble & Henrietta (Bear) Stevenson and his life companion George Maurer. John considered the residents and staff of Episcopal Retirement Services, Marjorie P. Lee Retirement Community and Deupree Cottages, to be his family. He was so very thankful for their wonderful care over the years. He was beloved by all during his 30 years of residency. A celebration of John's life will be held on Tuesday, Aug 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the Marjorie P. Lee Chapel, 3550 Shaw Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208. In lieu of flowers, gift to the Episcopal Retirement Services Good Samaritan Mission would be appreciated. Gifts should be sent to the Episcopal Retirement Services Foundation to the attention of Diana Collins at 3870 Virginia Avenue; Cincinnati, Ohio 45227.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 28, 2019